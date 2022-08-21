Richmond plan commission meeting regarding pot dispensary moved to Richmond-Burton High School

A Richmond Plan Commission meeting set for Monday night, where officials are expected to consider a proposed zoning change for a proposed legal pot dispensary, has been moved to a bigger location in anticipation of a large crowd.

The commission meeting set for 6 p.m. Monday has been moved to the cafeteria at Richmond-Burton Community High School, 8311 Route 31, village officials said.

According to a post on the village’s Facebook page, the change of venue is “to ensure there is enough space for everyone who wishes to attend.” The full agenda can be found on the Richmond village website.

Zachary Zises, owner of 280E LLC, presents the plans for a proposed cannabis dispensary Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, to a standing room only crowd attending a listening session at Richmond Village Hall. The proposal is set to be voted on by the Village Plan Commission at a meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22. Most of the residents at the listening session voiced their approval of the dispensary, but were opposed to the proposed location at 5500 Swallow Ridge Drive, just off a busy stretch of Highway 12 just south of where Burlington Road branches off the highway. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com)

Zachary Zises of 280E LLC, is seeking a special use permit for a dispensary and zoning map amendments for the proposed location at 5500 Swallow Ridge Drive.

The undeveloped property Zises is eyeing for a dispensary is at the corner of Swallow Ridge Drive and U.S. Highway 12, on the north end of the village and less than a mile from the Wisconsin state line.

Residents packed into the Village Board room last Thursday night to hear more about the proposal.

Several residents speaking Thursday night said they welcomed a dispensary but did not like the proposed location.

Even if the zoning commission votes in favor of the proposed change, it still would need further approval before getting the final green light.