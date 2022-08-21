“McHenry Moves 2050,″ nears planning stage, officials say

The future of McHenry County is likely to involve more bicycle and pedestrian paths, and will continue to incorporate environmental and sustainability concerns into planning, officials with the county’s Division of Transportation say.

A draft of the county’s updated long-term transportation plan, dubbed “McHenry Moves 2050″, could start being developed this fall, said John Paul Diipla, Transportation Planning Manager.

Diipla, who has been coordinating the project for the past two years along with Assistant Director of Transportation Scott Hennings, said it is a decadal update, noting the current plans date back to 2014.

Since that time, advancements in technology and growth within the county necessitate that the county adjust its transportation goals, Diipla said.

While data from the first round of survey results released earlier this year showed an overwhelming majority of county residents drive to get around, over 60% of respondents said local networks are “too car dependent” and would like the county to explore adding transit options such as buses, as well as improving bicycle paths.

“Having additional transportation options available, either to and from work, or for recreation, was something noted throughout interactions we had,” Diipla said.

The second survey asked participants to evaluate specific network improvements, including roadway design and possible bicycle and pedestrian paths, Diipla said.

Hennings said the county heard similar comments 10 years ago, when the current plan was being drafted, noting that in a hypothetical scenario where people were given $100 to improve McHenry County’s transportation system, they only put $28, on average toward “reliable roadway travel” or decongestion.

“What we’ve heard is that people don’t think congestion is that big of an issue,” Hennings said.

Currently, Diipla and other “McHenry County Moves” planners are reviewing the Phase II survey results; Diipla said they plan to summarize those findings during a public meeting of the county’s Transportation Department on Aug. 31 at 8:15 a.m. at the Division of Transportation offices in Woodstock.

While Diipla said he didn’t want to draw conclusions yet from the results, he said the department was pleased with how many responses it got and the county has seen high social media engagement.

In addition to Metra commuter trains that run through the county, there also is a MCRide dial-a-ride service through a partnership with the county and Pace commuter buses. Pace is currently looking to add EV buses to its fleet, Diipla said.

Diipla said the county hopes to have a draft plan completed sometime in early 2023.

More information on the plan can be found at mchenrycountymoves2050.com.