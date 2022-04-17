McHenry County receives additional funding, new vehicle for MCRide Service

McHenry County received a new 28-foot Pace commuter bus, the suburban transit agency said, touting an additional $200,000 in grants it awarded to McHenry County this year.

The bus’s delivery Monday came as Pace Suburban Bus officials met with the county to discuss transit service locally.

The bus will be used for the county’s MCRide program, a dial-a-ride service offered through a partnership between Pace and McHenry County that offers affordable, flexible, curb-to-curb service within the county, according to a news release. Seniors and people with disabilities pay a discounted fare, but anyone can use the service.

Pace increased its contribution to all dial-a-ride programs by 15% this year, it said in the release.

“Pace’s continued investment in paratransit – from this new bus to its increased funding for dial-a-ride programs – will make McHenry County’s outstanding MCRide service even better,” McHenry County Board Chairman Mike Buehler, R-Crystal Lake, said in a statement.