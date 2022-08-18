McHenry County takes another step toward Valley Hi memory care wing

Just a few months after completing a new round of renovations, Valley Hi Nursing Home is seeing the groundwork laid for its memory care wing.

The McHenry County Board at its meeting Tuesday approved an agreement with a firm tasked with designing the new wing. Officials earlier this year said construction could begin in 2023.

The agreement, with Palatine-based Wold Architects and Engineers, could cost up to about $269,000, according to the resolution. The work will include completing the architectural design and engineering work for Valley Hi’s memory care unit.

Wold Architects was one of seven bidders on the project, according to county material.

The addition will represent an expansion in the facility’s services but not add any more beds and patients, Deputy County Administrator Scott Hartman said.

A pair of hallways on the first floor of the memory care wing are expected to be renovated and connected, which in turn will create a courtyard.

If construction can take place in 2023, the wing should be able to open in 2024.

The agreement comes just a few months after Valley Hi wrapped up $1.2 million in renovations that included expanding its therapy room along with various other items, such as expanded showers and cosmetic work.

County Board Chairman Mike Buehler, R-Crystal Lake, said in his remarks Tuesday that he took a tour of the facility and saw the new upgrades.

“I finally got to see firsthand what a gem it truly is,” Buehler said at the meeting. “The new therapy room looks absolutely fantastic.”

Valley Hi is a county-run nursing home that offers several types of services for aging in place. In May, nonprofit Elderwerks President Jennifer Prell called Valley Hi “one of the best facilities around.”