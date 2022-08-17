Cary man faces felony charges of child pornography, sexual contact with a dog: Police

An 18-year-old Cary man is facing numerous felony charges for alleged possession of child pornography and sexual contact with a dog, police said.

Nikolas Sarabyn, of the 300 block of Parkstone Drive, Cary, was arrested at the Cary Police Department on Monday morning, said Scott Naydenoff, deputy chief of police for support services.

The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force tipped Cary investigators to Sarabyn’s alleged activities, Naydenoff said. “Our investigators conducted an investigation based on the initial information received and developed evidence that led to the charges,” he said in an emailed statement.

Sarabyn is charged with several felony counts of possession of child pornography and possession and reproduction of child pornography, as well as a felony charge of sexual conduct with an animal. Two of the child pornography-related charges are Class X counts, police said.

If convicted on Class X child pornography charges, Sarabyn could face up to 30 years in prison and a fine up to $100,000.

Sarabyn posted $10,000 bond on a $100,000 bail and was released Monday with an Aug. 22 court date.

Sarabyn did not have a working listed phone number and a direct message sent through Facebook was not answered.