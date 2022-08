Woodstock is accepting applications for six different boards and commissions in town with applications available on the city’s website.

Available board positions include the Arts Commission, the Historic Preservation and the Park and Recreation Commission.

Those interested can find out more information by visiting the Mayor’s Office at City Hall, 121 W. Calhoun Street, on the city’s website or by calling the city at 815-338-4302.

Applications are accepted for board positions throughout the year.