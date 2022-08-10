Woodstock teachers get head start on supplies with MBI train depot donations

Kevin Newton, of MBI, hands out a bag of school supplies to give to a teacher Monday, August 8, 2022, at the Woodstock Metro Station. MBI, a Woodstock-based company, purchased classroom supplies for teachers in both District 200 and Woodstock parochial schools through the company's MBI Cares program. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )