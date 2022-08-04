UpRising Bakery will be allowed to host events going forward: ACLU

People walk into Uprising Bakery & Cafe in Lake in the Hills, Monday, July 26, 2022. The store reopened Sunday after its front windows were smashed and epithets written on the walls, to long lines and enthusiastic community support. The cafe, which was planning to host an all-ages drag show, had experienced backlash over the previous few weeks. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )