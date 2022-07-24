McHenry County grand jury indictments for June 16, June 23

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
Jacob K. Neilson, 41, of the 1300 block of Sunnyside Drive, Johnsburg; nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual messages and disorderly conduct.
Silvestre M. Bernal, 23, of the 1200 block of Primrose Lane, Harvard; possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, possession of 30 to 100 grams of marijuana, possession of cannabis in a vehicle, driving with a suspended license and improper window treatment or tint.
Keyazjhia M. Banks, 21, of the 4100 block of South Prairie Avenue, Chicago; retail theft of more than $300.
Victor O. Diaz, 26, of the 300 block of Birch Road, Woodstock; restraint, two counts of domestic battery with bodily harm, two counts of domestic battery with physical contact, three counts of resisting a police officer, driving with a suspended license with a previous conviction and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.
Amber N. Gonzaque, 37, of the 40500 block of North Minean Street, Antioch; retail theft over $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.
Jason J. Church, 41, of the 700 block of Sandra Lane, Cary; possession of less than 15 grams of heroin.
Matthew M. Sharp, 38, of the 200 block of South Wisconsin Street, Elkhorn, Wisconsin; driving without an ignition interlock device, driving with a revoked license and making an improper turn at an intersection.
John Rodriguez, 39, of the 300 block of Prairie Drive, Harvard; obstructing justice.
Angel Reyes, 35, of the 9900 block of Wakefield Lane, Huntley; aggravated domestic battery, two counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction and four counts of domestic battery.
Jonathan R. Elser, 31, of the 4700 block of West Lakeshore Drive, McCullom Lake; aggravated domestic battery and two counts of domestic battery.
Christopher A. Arimbado, 21, of the 1400 block of Commons Drive, Woodstock; possession and delivery of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
Terry J. Craft, 28, of the 2300 block of West Warren Boulevard, Chicago; retail theft over $300.
Patrick J. Slocum, 42, of the 900 block of Bunker Street, Woodstock; possession and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, and possession and delivery of 5 to 15 grams of methamphetamine.
Samantha Oleary, 48, of the 700 block of Canopy Drive, Round Lake; theft of more than $500.
Francisco Palencia, 29, of the zero to 100 block of West Margaret Terrace, Cary; two counts of resisting a police officer resulting in injury, resisting a police officer and disorderly conduct.
Juan P. Gomez-Velez, 37, of the 2300 block of Woodside Drive, Carpentersville; obstructing justice, obstructing identification, driving under the influence, operating an uninsured vehicle and transportation or possession of open alcohol by a driver.
Alexander H. Wydra, 26, of the 25800 block of West Laneville Drive, Ingleside; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
John P. Lambrechts, 32, of the 3700 block of Wonder Lake Road, Wonder Lake; criminal damage to government property.
Jade A. Wilson, 27, of the 1100 block of Greenwood Circle, Woodstock; aggravated battery of a police officer.
Joshua D. Roman, 23, of the 400 block of Doverton Lane, Fox River Grove; obstructing justice and driving under the influence of drugs.
Logan D. Grove, 23, of the 9600 block of St. Albans Street, Hebron; resisting a police officer resulting in injury.
Lawrence W. Liss, 33, of the 400 block of Lily Lake Road, McHenry; retail theft over $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.
Darian P. Shankle, 44, of the 36000 block of North Helendale Road, Ingleside; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
Arthur L. Gage, 40, of the 1900 block of Cobblestone Drive, Carpentersville; criminal damage to property.
Tommy J. Lamantia, 31, of the 900 block of Lexington Avenue, St. Charles; obstructing justice, driving under the influence, driving 35 mph or more above the speed limit and transportation of open alcohol by a driver.