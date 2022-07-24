July 24, 2022
News - McHenry County

McHenry County grand jury indictments for June 16, June 23

By Shaw Local News Network

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

Jacob K. Neilson, 41, of the 1300 block of Sunnyside Drive, Johnsburg; nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual messages and disorderly conduct.

Silvestre M. Bernal, 23, of the 1200 block of Primrose Lane, Harvard; possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, possession of 30 to 100 grams of marijuana, possession of cannabis in a vehicle, driving with a suspended license and improper window treatment or tint.

Keyazjhia M. Banks, 21, of the 4100 block of South Prairie Avenue, Chicago; retail theft of more than $300.

Victor O. Diaz, 26, of the 300 block of Birch Road, Woodstock; restraint, two counts of domestic battery with bodily harm, two counts of domestic battery with physical contact, three counts of resisting a police officer, driving with a suspended license with a previous conviction and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.

Amber N. Gonzaque, 37, of the 40500 block of North Minean Street, Antioch; retail theft over $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.

Jason J. Church, 41, of the 700 block of Sandra Lane, Cary; possession of less than 15 grams of heroin.

Matthew M. Sharp, 38, of the 200 block of South Wisconsin Street, Elkhorn, Wisconsin; driving without an ignition interlock device, driving with a revoked license and making an improper turn at an intersection.

John Rodriguez, 39, of the 300 block of Prairie Drive, Harvard; obstructing justice.

Angel Reyes, 35, of the 9900 block of Wakefield Lane, Huntley; aggravated domestic battery, two counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction and four counts of domestic battery.

Jonathan R. Elser, 31, of the 4700 block of West Lakeshore Drive, McCullom Lake; aggravated domestic battery and two counts of domestic battery.

Christopher A. Arimbado, 21, of the 1400 block of Commons Drive, Woodstock; possession and delivery of less than 15 grams of cocaine.

Terry J. Craft, 28, of the 2300 block of West Warren Boulevard, Chicago; retail theft over $300.

Patrick J. Slocum, 42, of the 900 block of Bunker Street, Woodstock; possession and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, and possession and delivery of 5 to 15 grams of methamphetamine.

Samantha Oleary, 48, of the 700 block of Canopy Drive, Round Lake; theft of more than $500.

Francisco Palencia, 29, of the zero to 100 block of West Margaret Terrace, Cary; two counts of resisting a police officer resulting in injury, resisting a police officer and disorderly conduct.

Juan P. Gomez-Velez, 37, of the 2300 block of Woodside Drive, Carpentersville; obstructing justice, obstructing identification, driving under the influence, operating an uninsured vehicle and transportation or possession of open alcohol by a driver.

Alexander H. Wydra, 26, of the 25800 block of West Laneville Drive, Ingleside; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.

John P. Lambrechts, 32, of the 3700 block of Wonder Lake Road, Wonder Lake; criminal damage to government property.

Jade A. Wilson, 27, of the 1100 block of Greenwood Circle, Woodstock; aggravated battery of a police officer.

Joshua D. Roman, 23, of the 400 block of Doverton Lane, Fox River Grove; obstructing justice and driving under the influence of drugs.

Logan D. Grove, 23, of the 9600 block of St. Albans Street, Hebron; resisting a police officer resulting in injury.

Lawrence W. Liss, 33, of the 400 block of Lily Lake Road, McHenry; retail theft over $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.

Darian P. Shankle, 44, of the 36000 block of North Helendale Road, Ingleside; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.

Arthur L. Gage, 40, of the 1900 block of Cobblestone Drive, Carpentersville; criminal damage to property.

Tommy J. Lamantia, 31, of the 900 block of Lexington Avenue, St. Charles; obstructing justice, driving under the influence, driving 35 mph or more above the speed limit and transportation of open alcohol by a driver.

