Two auto repair shops damaged in Algonquin fire Tuesday

At least two cars and “lots of car parts” will be included in final damage estimates to two Algonquin businesses in a fire Tuesday evening, said Deputy Chief John Knebl at the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Department.

Firefighters were called at about 7:30 p.m. to the businesses at 1045 W. Algonquin Road. When they arrived about 2 minutes after the call, firefighters found intense flames from the location where two automotive repair companies were housed.

The fire triggered a box alarm to bring aid from 13 area fire departments, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, Algonquin Police Department, and the Salvation Army.

The Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire Tuesday, July 19, 2022, that damaged two auto repair businesses at 1045 West Algonquin Road. (Alex Vucha for Shaw Local)

Knebl said the fire was under control by 7:50 p.m. and declared out at about 8:30 p.m.

No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported, Knebl said.

Both auto repair businesses received heavy damage and the building was tagged by code enforcement as uninhabitable. A total damage estimated was not available, he said.

The fire’s cause is undetermined and under investigation by the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire District and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Department, Knebl said.