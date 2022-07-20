Two auto repair shops damaged in Algonquin fire Tuesday

At least two cars and “lots of car parts” will be included in final damage estimates to two Algonquin businesses in a fire Tuesday evening, said Deputy Chief John Knebl at the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Department.
Firefighters were called at about 7:30 p.m. to the businesses at 1045 W. Algonquin Road. When they arrived about 2 minutes after the call, firefighters found intense flames from the location where two automotive repair companies were housed.
The fire triggered a box alarm to bring aid from 13 area fire departments, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, Algonquin Police Department, and the Salvation Army.
Knebl said the fire was under control by 7:50 p.m. and declared out at about 8:30 p.m.
No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported, Knebl said.
Both auto repair businesses received heavy damage and the building was tagged by code enforcement as uninhabitable. A total damage estimated was not available, he said.
The fire’s cause is undetermined and under investigation by the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire District and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Department, Knebl said.