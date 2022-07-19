Charges filed against Elgin man suspected in Monday’s Huntley shooting

As the search continued Tuesday for the suspected shooter in an incident at a Huntley residence that sent two men to the hospital Monday, the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office filed attempted murder charges.

Lewis C. McCracken, 27, of the 200 block of Villa Street in Elgin, is charged with four counts of attempted murder, Class X felonies, aggravated battery, Class 3 felony, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, Class 2 felony, Huntley Police said.

Police were still looking for McCracken Tuesday morning. When he is taken into custody McCracken will be held on a $750,000 bond.

The two victims are family members; one 58 years old and one 29 years old, Deputy Chief of Police Linda Hooten said Monday night. The 58-year-old was out of surgery and the younger man was listed in stable condition, she said.

A third person in the home at the time of the shooting called 911, Hooten said.

A motive is unknown, but there does appear to be a connection between one of the victims and the suspect, Hooten said.

According to police, the suspect was spotted in a white four-door sedan and he fled the scene.

He may have been involved in a carjacking around 4 p.m. Monday in Bartlett, police said. At the time Bartlett Police had an active investigation into the carjacking that they said they believed was linked to the Huntley shooting.

Huntley Police Department, Bartlett Police Department and Elgin Police Department and the McHenry County Major Investigative Assistance Team are working on the investigation.

Residents in the Wing Pointe subdivision were asked Monday to review their doorbell and security cameras from the early Monday morning hours for any footage that might assist in the investigation, Hooten said. Police officials said the shooting happened about 4:20 a.m. Monday and the offender fled the home on 11800 block of Cape Cod Lane before they arrived.

A preliminary investigation indicates the suspect drove to the house and approached the front door before opening fire.

Police said the shooter targeted the home and its occupants.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Huntley police at 847-515-5311 or anonymously at 847-515-5333.