First probable case of monkeypox ID’d in McHenry County

The first probable case of monkeypox has been identified in McHenry County.

Officials from The McHenry County Department of Health released a statement Saturday that said the virus had been identified in an adult “who met initial criteria for the disease and has a positive orthopoxvirus result.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will need to confirm the case.

The individual is fully cooperating and is isolating per MCDH instructions.

Health officials said they have not identified additional cases in McHenry County and are monitoring for more.

Officials said they are working closely with the Illinois Department of Public Health to conduct contact tracing to identify others who may have been in close contact with the person.

Contacts will be offered post exposure vaccination and will be monitored for 21 days for symptoms.

“The risk is low to residents of McHenry County. MCDH is urging residents to be aware of how monkeypox is transmitted and the symptoms,” the statement said. “MCDH encourages individuals to seek medical attention with any symptoms.”

The CDC says there have been 1,814 cases of monkeypox virus this year in U.S. residents with 174 occurring in Illinois.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20220716/first-probable-case-of-monkeypox-idd-in-mchenry-county