Cary receives recognition for financial reporting

The village of Cary was awarded the prestigious Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for the village’s annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ending April 30, 2021.

The GFOA has recognized the village of Cary’s effort in demonstrating full disclosure when communicating the its financial story to residents.

This Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting. The village of Cary has received this award for more than 20 years.