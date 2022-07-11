McHenry County felony report for week of June 19, 2022

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of June 19 through June 25. Not all charges listed are felonies. Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
Andre Branch, 53, of Chicago, was charged Wednesday, June 22, with burglary and theft with a prior conviction.
Crystal Lake
Lonnie Griffin, 47, of the 10300 block of South Hale Avenue, Chicago, charged Wednesday, June 22, with retail theft with a previous conviction.
Vincenzo Purpura, 35, of the 7200 block of Hiawatha Drive, Wonder Lake, charged Friday, June 24, with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Harvard
Hugo M. Pichardo-Calixto, 34, of the 200 block of West Washington Street, Harvard, was charged Monday, June 20, with criminal trespass to a residence, two counts of domestic battery and criminal damage to property.
Jeffrey R. McDermand, 35, of the zero to 100 block of North Ayer Street, Harvard, was charged Tuesday, June 21, with burglary, possession of burglary tools, criminal trespass to property and theft.
Michael A. Walton, 22, of the 800 block of Roosevelt Street, Linton, Indiana, was charged Wednesday, June 22, with child abduction.
Huntley
Alfonso Meneses Jr., 26, of the 3200 block of South Main Street, Rockford, was charged Tuesday, June 21, with theft greater than $500.
Island Lake
Ernesto Reynosa-Vasayez, 34, of the 4000 block of Newport Drive, Island Lake, was charged Friday, June 24, with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child younger than 13, three counts of criminal sexual assault with force, traveling to meet a minor, grooming, and sexual exploitation of a child.
Kelly A. Shaevitz, 55, of the 1100 block of Pine Street, Glenview, was charged Friday, June 24, with possession of cocaine, obstruction of justice, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of another’s credit or debit card, and possession of open alcohol.
Amber L. Wenger, 35, of the zero to 100 block of Surrey Lane, Crystal Lake, charged Tuesday, June 21, with burglary and theft.
Alexander J. Grimescheid, 29, of the zero to 100 block of Surrey Lane, Crystal Lake, charged Tuesday, June 21, with burglary and theft.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Zane A. Dumas, 45, of the 100 block of Devlin Road, Ingleside, was charged Wednesday, June 22, with possession and possession with intent to deliver between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine, and possession and possession with intent to deliver 10 to 30 grams of marijuana.
David C. Starke, 40, of the 5200 block of Woodrow Avenue, McHenry, was charged Wednesday, June 22, with domestic battery with a previous conviction, misdemeanor domestic battery, child endangerment and resisting a police officer.
Gryphyn T. Connolly, 27, of the 4300 block of Clearview Drive, McHenry, was charged Wednesday, June 22, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Terry R. Pugh Jr., 32, of the 2300 block of West Van Buren Street, Chicago, was charged Thursday, June 23, with possession and possession with intent to deliver between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine and resisting a police officer.
McHenry
Gustavo Martinez-Rodriguez, 32, of the 5200 block of Shore Hill Drive, McHenry, charged Wednesday, June 22, with possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and driving while license revoked.
Desirea N. Herrera, 20, of the 3700 block of Grand Avenue, McHenry, was charged Thursday, June 23, with two counts of child endangerment, aggravated battery to a child under 13, three counts of domestic battery and four counts of battery.
North Central Narcotic Task Force
Jesus J. Nunez-Garcia, 30, of the 1100 block of Ridgeway Avenue, Aurora, charged Wednesday, June 22, with delivering 2,000 to 5,000 grams and 30 to 500 grams of marijuana.
Woodstock
Cameron D. Griggs, 29, of the 100 block of North Hayward Street, Woodstock, was charged Friday, June 24, with aggravated battery to a police officer and trespass to government land.