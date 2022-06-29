Island Lake man charged with meeting child online, sexually assaulting her

A 34-year-old Island Lake man is charged with sexually assaulting a child he met on social media and sexually assaulting her, according to a criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Ernesto Reynosa-Vasayez, of the 4000 block of Newport Drive, is charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child younger than 13, class X felonies, as well as three counts of criminal sexual assault with force, traveling to meet a minor, grooming, and sexual exploitation of a child.

The class X felonies carry a prison term of up to 30 years.

Reynosa-Vasayez, who was arrested Friday and is being held in the McHenry County jail on $100,000 bond, was accused of traveling within Illinois to meet a minor he met online and sexually assaulting her in May, according to the criminal complaint.

He is due back in court July 22. His attorney, Assistant Public Defender Angelo Mourelatous, declined to comment.