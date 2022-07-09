McHenry County felony report for week of June 12, 2022

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of June 12 through June 18. Not all charges listed are felonies. Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
Algonquin
Khumoyun Ermatov, 31, of the 4600 block of Whitehall Court, Algonquin, was charged Monday, June 13, with aggravated domestic battery and two counts of domestic battery.
Ernest L. Bobo, 45, of the 1000 block of Center Street, Elgin, was charged Thursday, June 16, with retail theft with previous conviction.
Tiburcio Ayala-Pastor, 54, of the 1700 block of West 21st Place, Chicago, was charged Tuesday, June 14, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
Crystal Lake
Michael S. Wood, 31, of the 400 block of Berkshire Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Wednesday, June 15, with aggravated assault by threatening with a motor vehicle, aggravated assault in a public place, aggravated assault to a person over 60 years old who is physically handicapped, two counts of reckless driving, and squealing or screeching tires.
Dan A. Pelian, 27, of the 700 block of High Ridge Road, Roselle, was charged Friday, June 17, with identity theft.
Illinois State Police
Kenneth Heritsch, 55, of the 1500 block of 33rd Lane, Pueblo, Colorado, was charged Thursday, June 16, with trafficking, possession and possession with intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams of marijuana, as well as driving while license revoked.
Kwantrell C. Williams, 25, of the 2300 block of Joppa Avenue, Zion, was charged Wednesday, June 15, with burglary, possession of burglary tools and criminal damage to property. He was also charged separately the same day with burglary, possession of burglary tools and criminal damage to property.
Andrew M. Hopkins, 19, of the 400 block of Oxford Lane, Crystal Lake, was charged Wednesday, June 15, with criminal damage to property.
Marengo
Robert S. Castiglia, 57, of the 300 block of Dietz Street, Marengo, was charged Thursday, June 16, with aggravated battery to a police officer.
Max Volpe, 35, of the 8200 block of South Hill Road, Marengo, was charged Saturday, June 18, with aggravated driving under the influence while license revoked, possession of alprazolam, failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash and driving while license revoked.
Joclyn E. Hall, 26, of the 28200 block of West Stewart Avenue, Spring Grove, was charged Thursday, June 16, with possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Nichole L. Surber, 33, of the 2000 block of Highcrest Road, Marengo, was charged Monday, June 13, with aggravated battery to a police officer, failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash and leaving the scene of a crash.
Steven G. Bowman, 56, of the 900 block of Nippersink Road, Spring Grove, was charged Wednesday, June 15, with domestic battery with a previous conviction.
Lamonte R. Brown, 47, of the 500 block of Darlington Lane, Crystal Lake, was charged Wednesday, June 15, with possession with intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams of cocaine, three counts of delivery of 1 to 15 grams of cocaine, four counts of possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, and obstructing justice.
Richmond
Joseph K. Escobedo, 33, of the 5700 block of Broadway Street, Richmond, was charged Thursday, June 16, with aggravated battery to a police officer and disorderly conduct.
Woodstock
Israel Lopez, 25, of the 500 block of East Calhoun Street, Woodstock, was charged Thursday, June 16, with failing to report annually as required by the Illinois Murderer and Violent Offender Against Youth Registration Act.
Malcolm Stone, 31, of the 1900 block of Sheila Street, Woodstock, was charged Thursday, June 16, with failing to report quarterly as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.