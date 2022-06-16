Colorado man charged with trafficking 5,000 grams plus of marijuana through McHenry County

A Colorado man was arrested Wednesday while traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 in McHenry County allegedly carrying 5,000 grams of marijuana in his vehicle, according to the Illinois State Police and criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Kenneth H. Heritsch, 55, of the 1500 block of 33rd Lane in Pueblo, Colorado, was charged Thursday with one count of trafficking marijuana and one count of manufacturing and delivering marijuana, each Class X felonies, and one count of possession of marijuana, a Class 1 felony, according to the complaint.

If convicted on the most serious Class X charge, Heritsch could be sentenced up to 30 years in prison.

He is currently being held in the McHenry County jail on $200,000 bond, $20,000 of which must be posted to be released.

Heritsch, assigned a public defender, is set for a bond reduction hearing Tuesday, according to court documents. An attempt to reach the McHenry County Public Defender’s Office on Thursday was unsuccessful.

Heritsch was stopped by Illinois State Police near the Route 23 interchange near Marengo, according to Illinois State Police.