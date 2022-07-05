Neighbor rescues two dogs from house fire outside Cary

A neighbor saved two dogs from a house outside Cary where the owner wasn’t home when a fire started, the Cary Fire Protection District said Tuesday.

The neighbor was evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation but declined to go to the hospital, according to a news release. The house was “severely damaged” with fire and smoke damage, leaving it uninhabitable.

The Cary Fire Protection District responded at 7:12 p.m. Monday to the home in the 6500 block of Pheasant Trail, located directly north of downtown Cary, according to the release.

The first crews arrived within two minutes and found a one-story home with heavy smoke showing from the back, fire officials said. The rear of the home was on fire with extension into to the home.

With no fire hydrants in the area, crews established a rural water supply operation using water tender trucks, according to the release.

The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes, and crews remained on scene to check for any further spread. No firefighters were hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but not considered suspicious, the Cary Fire Protection District said.

Firefighters from the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills, village of Barrington, Barrington-Countryside, Fox River Grove, Nunda Rural and Wauconda fire departments responded as part of an automatic aid response.