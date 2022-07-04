Crystal Lake, McHenry officers among response to Highland Park shooting

Crystal Lake and McHenry police were among the emergency responders from throughout the region who responded Monday to Highland Park following a shooting during its Fourth of July parade.

Officers from the Crystal Lake and McHenry police departments were sent to Highland Park, in Lake County, as part of a mutual aid call for help, officials from the two police departments said.

“We are part of a mutual aid consortium” that sends officers when extra help is needed, Crystal Lake police Sgt. Mark Szumanski said. He was unsure how many responded from his department.

McHenry also sent one officer who is assigned through the mutual aid agreement, Cmdr Paul Funk said.

According to reports, shots rang out from a rooftop about 10 minutes after the parade had kicked off. At least six people were reported killed with another 24 wounded, according to reports. They were being treated at local hospitals, officials told the media.

The suspect was still at large Monday afternoon.