Crash involving two motorcycles in Algonquin sends both drivers to hospital

Two motorcyclists were taken to the hospital in serious condition Saturday afternoon after one lost control while southbound on Route 31 in Algonquin and then the second did as well, Algonquin police said.

The Algonquin Police Department responded at 4:06 p.m. Saturday to Route 31 south of North Main Street where an investigation determined both motorcycles were southbound on Route 31 when one of the motorcycles lost control, ejecting the driver, according to a news release. The second motorcycle then lost control, ejecting that driver as well.

Both drivers were taken by the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District to the hospital, according to the release. One of the drivers was subsequently taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital by helicopter.

No other vehicles appear to have been involved, police said.

The southbound lanes of Route 31 were closed for about four hours for the investigation, the department said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Algonquin Police Department with assistance from the Kane County Crash Assistance Response Team. Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Algonquin Police Department at (847) 658-5431.