McHenry County College hires new vice president of academic affairs, workforce development

McHenry County College recently named Arlene Santos-George as its new vice president of academic affairs and workforce development.

In this position, Santos-George will serve as the chief academic officer for MCC, providing academic and administrative leadership and strategic planning, implementation and evaluation for the educational, workforce and academic support programs.

Santos-George joins the Crystal Lake-based college from the College of Lake County, where she spent 21 years, according to a news release. She most recently was its dean of adult education.

MCC President Clint Gabbard pointed to her “extensive experience in curriculum and program development; student learning assessment; faculty engagement; diversity, equity and inclusion efforts; and workforce and K-12 partnerships” as assets that “will undoubtedly help us further our commitment to student success.”

Santos-George holds a doctorate in educational administration, a master’s degree in resource economics and a bachelor’s in economics.