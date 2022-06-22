Woodstock North hires new principal for 2022-23 school year

The new principal of Woodstock North High School next year will be a current elementary school principal in Mount Prospect, Woodstock School District 200 said.

The hiring of Josh Segura, a Crystal Lake resident who grew up in McHenry County, at a salary of $141,000 was approved by the school board earlier this month, according to a news release. He replaces Darlea Livengood, who took over the principal role in 2016 and retires this summer.

Prior to taking over the leadership of Mount Prospect’s John Jay Elementary School, Segura worked as an assistant principal and dean of students in Round Lake and Rolling Meadows high schools, respectively, and taught at Barrington High School.

“I love the energy of working in a high school, and all of the pageantry associated with it — the games, the fine arts events,” Segura said in a statement. “All of those things are so important for well-rounded students to be able to work in a global society.”

Segura, who is fluent in Spanish, said one of the attractive components of working in Woodstock schools is its dual language program, which runs through 12th grade, according to a news release.

He earned bachelor’s degrees in Spanish language and literature from Northern Illinois University in 2005 and a master’s in administration and leadership from Concordia University in 2009, according to the release. Segura also expects to complete his doctorate in educational administration and supervision from the University of Southern Mississippi in 2023.

“During our interview process and in the process of talking with people who have worked with Josh, it became apparent that he’s demonstrated strength in building relationships with all school stakeholders,” Superintendent Mike Moan said in a statement. “Our staff, students and parents will all enjoy working with Josh.”