Two-vehicle crash causes minor injuries in Crystal Lake

A two-vehicle crash left passengers in both vehicles with minor injuries Monday afternoon after one failed to yield.

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department and the Crystal Lake Police Department responded to the crash a little before 6 p.m. Monday along Virginia Street, just east of Dole Avenue, said Sgt. Chris Sanders with the police department.

Sanders declined to say how many passengers were in each vehicle or how many were injured in the crash, but said the injuries were not major.

As a result of the crash, traffic was shut down across one lane each on the west and eastbound sides for about 20 minutes, Sanders said.

The driver who failed to yield was cited at the scene, Sanders said.