Crystal Lake man pleads guilty to one count of child pornography, sentenced to 3 years in prison

A 33-year-old Crystal Lake man was sentenced to three years in prison last week after entering into a negotiated plea of guilt to one count of a possessing child pornography, according to McHenry County court documents.

Alexander S. Leiras also must register as a sex offender and pay $3,064 in fees and fines, according to documents filed in the courthouse.

Leiras was sentenced by McHenry County Judge Robert Wilbrandt.

Leiras was initially charged last June with indecent solicitation, exploitation, grooming, possession with intent to deliver between 30 and 500 grams of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of between 100 and 500 grams of marijuana, according to court documents.

Had Leiras gone to trial and been found guilty on the most serious felony, child pornography, he could have been sent to prison for as long as 15 years.

Crystal Lake police arrested Leiras after learning that he exchanged sexually explicit images with an underage girl, court records show.

According to a four-count criminal complaint, Leiras is accused of grooming the child and soliciting her to send inappropriate photos May 8, 2021.

He also is accused of possessing marijuana and a combination of amphetamine and dextroamphetamine, sometimes sold under the brand name Adderall, the day of his arrest, according to a separate criminal complaint.