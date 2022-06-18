McHenry County College to host apprenticeship open houses in June, July

Prospective McHenry County College students can learn about the Crystal Lake-based college’s hands-on industrial maintenance technician and CNC machinist professional programs at open houses on June 28 and July 20.

The apprenticeship program combines job-related credit courses with structured, paid, on-the-job training.

At the open house, students will have the chance to learn more about the degrees and certificates in the program, meet sponsoring employers and ask questions.

The June 28 session will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in room A211. The July 20 session will run the same time in room A215.

Interested students can register at bit.ly/MCCApprenticeshipOpenHouse.

To learn more about the apprenticeship program, go to mchenry.edu/apprentice. For any questions, contact Career Services at 815-455-8566 or email careers@mchenry.edu.