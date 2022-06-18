June 18, 2022
Shaw Local
News - McHenry County

McHenry County College to host apprenticeship open houses in June, July

By Shaw Local News Network
Tim Kasper, a rising Cary-Grove High School senior, moves material Friday, June 10, 2022, as he works as an intern at Jessup Manufacturing in McHenry. The Manufacturing Pathways Consortium in McHenry County launched a new paid internship this summer that is looking to train current and recent high school students in various manufacturing skills in effort to help expand the pipeline of quality manufacturing workers in the county. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Prospective McHenry County College students can learn about the Crystal Lake-based college’s hands-on industrial maintenance technician and CNC machinist professional programs at open houses on June 28 and July 20.

The apprenticeship program combines job-related credit courses with structured, paid, on-the-job training.

At the open house, students will have the chance to learn more about the degrees and certificates in the program, meet sponsoring employers and ask questions.

The June 28 session will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in room A211. The July 20 session will run the same time in room A215.

Interested students can register at bit.ly/MCCApprenticeshipOpenHouse.

To learn more about the apprenticeship program, go to mchenry.edu/apprentice. For any questions, contact Career Services at 815-455-8566 or email careers@mchenry.edu.