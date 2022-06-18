June 18, 2022
Crystal Lake Park District watercolor painting session begins June 24

By Shaw Local News Network
People walk into Grand Oaks Recreation Center on Friday, March 13, 2020, in Crystal Lake.

Adults are invited to create and take home a watercolor painting created over the course of a six-week class in Crystal Lake.

The first session runs 9:30 a.m. to noon Fridays starting June 24 at Grand Oaks Recreation Center, 1401 W. Route 176, and the second session takes place at the same time and place but starts Aug. 5.

A supply list will be provided before the first class. Students will select a picture to be painted the first day of class.

Registration is required at least three days prior to the start of the first class. The course will cost $60 for Crystal Lake Park District residents and $78 for nonresidents.

For information, contact Jennifer Peterson at 815-459-0680, ext. 1219 or via email at jpeterson@crystallakeparks.org.