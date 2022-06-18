Crystal Lake Park District watercolor painting session begins June 24

Adults are invited to create and take home a watercolor painting created over the course of a six-week class in Crystal Lake.

The first session runs 9:30 a.m. to noon Fridays starting June 24 at Grand Oaks Recreation Center, 1401 W. Route 176, and the second session takes place at the same time and place but starts Aug. 5.

A supply list will be provided before the first class. Students will select a picture to be painted the first day of class.

Registration is required at least three days prior to the start of the first class. The course will cost $60 for Crystal Lake Park District residents and $78 for nonresidents.

For information, contact Jennifer Peterson at 815-459-0680, ext. 1219 or via email at jpeterson@crystallakeparks.org.