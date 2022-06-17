June 17, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
News

McHenry County College rolls out elementary education partnership with Aurora University

By Shaw Local News Network

McHenry County College in Crystal Lake. (Matthew Apgar)

McHenry County College students will be able to complete a bachelor’s degree in elementary education through a new partnership with Aurora University’s Woodstock Center, the Crystal Lake-based community college announced.

Through the new 2+2 elementary education partnership, students can complete their associate degree at McHenry County College and then transfer to Aurora University to complete a bachelor’s degree.

“Woodstock Center is close to MCC, which makes it a convenient option for those in our community who want to stay close to home or are working during the day,” Julie Sherwood, MCC’s coordinator for articulation and transfer, said in a statement.

The program includes 16 weeks of student teaching during the final semester at Aurora University, according to a news release. The program operates under a cohort model, meaning groups of students will move through the program together to collaborate and support one other along the way.

All courses meet for one in-person evening class per week for eight-week sessions. After earning their professional educator license for first through sixth grade, students also have the option to add additional endorsements, including in special educations and English as a second language.

For more information on the partnership, go to www.mchenry.edu/partnerships.