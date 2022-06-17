McHenry County College rolls out elementary education partnership with Aurora University

McHenry County College students will be able to complete a bachelor’s degree in elementary education through a new partnership with Aurora University’s Woodstock Center, the Crystal Lake-based community college announced.

Through the new 2+2 elementary education partnership, students can complete their associate degree at McHenry County College and then transfer to Aurora University to complete a bachelor’s degree.

“Woodstock Center is close to MCC, which makes it a convenient option for those in our community who want to stay close to home or are working during the day,” Julie Sherwood, MCC’s coordinator for articulation and transfer, said in a statement.

The program includes 16 weeks of student teaching during the final semester at Aurora University, according to a news release. The program operates under a cohort model, meaning groups of students will move through the program together to collaborate and support one other along the way.

All courses meet for one in-person evening class per week for eight-week sessions. After earning their professional educator license for first through sixth grade, students also have the option to add additional endorsements, including in special educations and English as a second language.

For more information on the partnership, go to www.mchenry.edu/partnerships.