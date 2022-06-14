McHenry County felony report for week of May 29, 2022

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of May 29 through June 4. Not all charges listed are felonies. Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
Cary
Xiaojie Xu, 60, of the zero to 100 block of Crystal Street, Cary, charged Friday, June 3, with possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.
Crystal Lake
Ross J. Carpenter, 27, of the 100 block of West Woodstock Street, Crystal Lake, was charged Sunday, May 29, with aggravated battery to a police officer.
Crystal J. Politick, 36, of the 100 block of South Hill Street, Woodstock, was charged Wednesday, June 1, with possession of cocaine, buprenorphine and naloxone without a prescription, and drug paraphernalia, as well as driving below the minimum speed limit and possession of open alcohol by the driver.
David R. Smolen, 27, of the zero to 100 block of North Washington Street, Carpentersville, was charged Thursday, June 2, with possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana by the passenger.
Johnathan A. Wilson, 25, of the 11700 block of Woodcreek Drive, Huntley, was charged Saturday, June 4, with possession and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of psilocybin as well as possession of cocaine, alprazolam, amphetamine or dextroamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.
Justin A. Vega, 29, of the 3300 block of Chatham Road, Waukegan, was charged Monday, May 30, with two counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction.
Huntley
Angel R. Reyes, 35, of the 9900 block of Wakefield Lane, Huntley, was charged Saturday, June 4, with aggravated domestic battery with strangulation and two counts of domestic battery.
Lake in the Hills
Jessica E. Lopez, 18, of the 1000 block of McPhee Drive, Lake in the Hills, was charged Monday, May 30, with possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana and possession of 100 to 500 grams of marijuana.
Patrick M. McRae, 34, of the 300 block of North Harrison Street, Algonquin, was charged Saturday, June 4 with aggravated battery to a police officer.
McHenry
Jordan T. Bray, 32, of the 4900 block of Argyle Lane, McHenry, was charged Tuesday, May 31, with retail theft with a previous conviction.
Robert J. Sienkowski, 37, of the 3900 block of Main Street, McHenry, was charged Friday, June 3, with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Bradley F. Kessler, 21, of the 4000 block of Kane Avenue, McHenry, was charged Tuesday, May 31, with delivery and possession of psilocybin mushrooms.
Patrick J. Slocum, 42, of the 900 block of Bunker Street, Woodstock, was charged Tuesday, May 31, with possession and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, delivery of 1 to 15 grams of methamphetamine, and possession of 5 to 15 grams of methamphetamine.
Shane B. Zillmann, 29, of the 1400 block of East Wyndham Drive, Palatine, charged Thursday, June 2, on a McHenry County warrant with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two prior DUI violations and improper lane use.
Logan D. Grove, 22, of the 9600 block of St. Albans Street, Hebron, was charged Thursday, June 2, with resisting a police officer.
Richmond
Gerald N. Fellion, 56, of the 5800 block of North Glenwood Avenue, Chicago, charged Tuesday, May 31, with aggravated battery to a person over age 60, two counts of domestic battery and driving under the influence.
Mario F. Grech, 40, of the 200 block of Cunat Boulevard, Richmond, was charged Saturday, June 4, with aggravated domestic battery with strangulation and two counts of domestic battery.