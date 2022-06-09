Vacant building in downtown Woodstock to be turned into health spa

An “eyesore” of a building in downtown Woodstock that has been vacant for several years is getting turned into a health spa with the help of tax dollars.

A redevelopment agreement that will allow the developer to be reimbursed for up to $105,000 in costs passed the City Council on Tuesday with no discussion. The reimbursement will be funded using revenue generated through the downtown tax increment financing, or TIF, district.

The building, which sits at 235 Washington St. just northwest of the city’s historic Square, is set to be repurposed into a Hive Infusion Spa, according to city documents.

The spa will create “a boutique destination” for a variety of services, including injections of vitamins, lab work, and could be expanded into a medical spa, according to city material.

“It’s another independently owned, very unique concept that we don’t currently have in Woodstock,” Executive Director of Business Development Danielle Gulli said. “We’ve got a lot of athletes ... and those interested in health.”

City staff expects developer Harley Hart Properties to submit permits by July and begin construction by October, according to city material. The redevelopment is planned to be finished before the end of the year.

The business will be run Katie Hart, whose husband, Dan Hart, is a former council member. Hart will run the spa with her business partner Lauren Carr, Hart said.

“I’m excited to be able to do this,” Hart said. “I think it allows our clients to take charge of the care for their bodies.”

The property was owned by neighboring St. Mary’s Church since at least 2007, according to city documents and Economic Development Director Garrett Anderson said.

The TIF district was created in 2019, and the church sold the property in 2021, according city documents.

A TIF is a financial tool used by governments to help fund various redevelopment projects by earmarking newly created property tax revenue within the district for redevelopment and improvement projects.

“[The building] has dropped in value [in recent decades],” Anderson said. “That’s exactly the kind of building we want to see a TIF applied to.”

The project’s budget is expected to be $165,000, which will include demolishing and restoring the inside, as well as exterior work, documents state. Out of that, $105,000 will be eligible to be reimbursed through the TIF.

The property is located in the city’s historic district, which means the city’s Historic Preservation Commission will also be part of the permit process, according to city material.

This means the process will end up being a little more rigorous, with the commission expected to be involved in the exterior facade of the building, Gulli said.

Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce President Brad Ball called the project a “neat idea” and agreed it’s unlike anything currently in Woodstock.

“We appreciate the investment in the economic base of Woodstock,” Ball said. “The redevelopment of a blighted and eyesore of a building is always a positive.”