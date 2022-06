No one was injured when smoke led to an evacuation Thursday of the McHenry County College campus in Crystal Lake, campus police said.

The incident, was caused by a bad fan motor and was dealt with with minimal issues, campus Police Chief Thomas Kretschmer said.

The motor was checked out and fixed, after which everyone was able to safety return to the building, about 1:30 p.m, college spokeswoman Christina Haggerty said.