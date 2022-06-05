Sephora at Kohl’s to open at Crystal Lake location on June 10

The opening of a Sephora at Kohl’s at the 5420 Route 14 location in Crystal Lake will be marked by a grand opening this month.

Sephora at Kohl’s will feature a 2,500-square-foot space that mimics the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora, according to a news release.

Customers can find a “carefully curated assortment of prestige makeup, skin care, hair and fragrance brands” at the new store, according to the release.

The store will sell six new beauty brands – Murad, Clarins, Jack Black, Living Proof, Versace and Voluspa – which were added to the Sephora at Kohl’s assortment this spring.

The June 10 grand opening also will be marked by similar openings at the Arlington Heights and Norridge locations. They make up three of 400 Sephora at Kohl’s openings planned nationwide this year.