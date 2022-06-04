Cary to celebrate early Independence Day with fireworks, performance by The Hat Guys

A performance by The Hat Guys followed by fireworks will mark Cary Park District’s annual Summer Celebration ahead of Independence Day this year.

The concert will take place from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 1 at Lions Park, with fireworks scheduled to start shortly after the band’s performance, according to a news release.

The public is invited to pack a picnic or buy food and beverages at the park from one of several food trucks. Admission to the celebration is free with $10 pavement parking and $5 grass parking.

The park opens at 6:30 p.m.

For information, call the park district at 847-639-6100.