June 04, 2022
Cary to celebrate early Independence Day with fireworks, performance by The Hat Guys

By Shaw Local News Network

Fireworks explode Thursday, July 3, 2014, over Lions Park during the Cary Park District Summer Celebration in Cary. (Kyle Grillot)

A performance by The Hat Guys followed by fireworks will mark Cary Park District’s annual Summer Celebration ahead of Independence Day this year.

The concert will take place from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 1 at Lions Park, with fireworks scheduled to start shortly after the band’s performance, according to a news release.

The public is invited to pack a picnic or buy food and beverages at the park from one of several food trucks. Admission to the celebration is free with $10 pavement parking and $5 grass parking.

The park opens at 6:30 p.m.

For information, call the park district at 847-639-6100.