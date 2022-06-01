Wanted man arrested for ‘road rage’ incident near McHenry, charged with attempted murder

A 26-year-old Waukegan man, who police have been looking for since he allegedly shot at an occupied vehicle more than a month ago, was arrested Friday and was in custody of the McHenry County jail , according to court records and the jail log.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday said the charges stemmed from a “road rage incident” and the person shot at was uninjured.

The sheriff’s office responded about 12:30 p.m. April 24 to the 800 block of Black Partridge Road, near South River Road, outside McHenry for a report of shots fired, according to a news release and Deputy Kevin Byrnes.

One vehicle with two men in it were involved in a “road rage incident” with another vehicle, which was subsequently shot at, the sheriff’s office said.

Juan A. Colon, who was being held without bond, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and being an armed habitual criminal, both Class X felonies, as well as three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use or possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the criminal complaint.

Colon, who was accused in the complaint of shooting at the driver’s side of a vehicle, was considered “armed and dangerous,” authorities said at the time they were looking for him. He was arrested last week in Lake County, according to the news release.

He is due in court for a bond hearing Wednesday, court records show.

The most serious charges – attempted murder and being an armed habitual criminal – are Class X felonies that if convicted of, typically carry sentences of six to 30 years in prison and are not probational.

Colon has a previous conviction from 2013 for unlawful use of a weapon in Lake County and from 2015 for aggravated battery in Lake County, according to the criminal complaint.

Another man – Joseph W. Crisara III, 34, of Island Lake – was charged with obstruction of justice for knowingly concealing evidence by fleeing the scene of the shooting and removing DNA material, the person who allegedly did the shooting and the firearm in the process, according to the criminal complaint filed in his case.

He was arrested five days after the shooting at his home in the 300 block of Tulip Circle, Island Lake where the sheriff’s office said he was found in possession of a “large amount of narcotics,” according to the release.

Joseph W. Crisara III (Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

Crisara, who also is due in court Wednesday, was charged with possession of and possession with the intent to deliver more than 200 grams of psilocybin – the hallucinogenic chemical obtained from certain types of mushrooms – as well as between 2,000 and 5,000 grams of marijuana as well as concealing or aiding a fugitive, court records show.