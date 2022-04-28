Waukegan man charged with attempted murder after shooting at vehicle

A 26-year-old Waukegan man was charged with first-degree attempted murder after police say he fired at a vehicle Sunday.

Juan A. Colon is accused of firing at the driver’s compartment of a vehicle, according to the complaint filed in McHenry County court Thursday.

Colon has a prior conviction for unlawful use of a weapon in Lake County in 2013 and aggravated battery in Lake County in 2015, according to the complaint.

Colon was charged with attempted murder, armed habitual criminal, three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

The most serious charges – attempted murder and armed habitual criminal – are Class X felonies, which if convicted of, typically carry sentences of six to 30 years in prison and are not probational.

An attempt to reach the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office was unsuccessful.

A warrant has been issued for Colon’s arrest. He did not have an attorney listed as of Thursday afternoon.