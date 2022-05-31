Neighbor warns of garage fire overnight in Crystal Lake

A neighbor who saw flames outside a Crystal Lake home around 3 a.m. Tuesday notified the residents, who escaped unharmed, and called 911, the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department said.

Firefighters responded at 3:11 a.m. to the structure fire at 263 Plymouth Lane, with the first unit arriving at 3:16 a.m. where they found fire limited to the exterior wall of the home’s garage, according to a news release.

The fire caused some damage to a neighboring home, but both homes are habitable, the fire department said. The damage to the first house was estimated at $20,000.

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department responded at 3:11 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, to a structure fire at 263 Plymouth Lane in Crystal Lake. The fire was limited to the home's garage. (Alex Vucha for Shaw Local)

No one was injured, according to the release.

One firehose was used to extinguish the fire, according to the release. The fire was deemed under control at 3:32 a.m.

The Crystal Lake Building Department was notified, and the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department was assisted by several area fire departments.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation by Crystal Lake Fire Rescue investigators, fire officials said.