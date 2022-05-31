Lake in the Hills installs new pollinator garden at Sunset Park

The Rotary Club of Lake in the Hills and the village of Lake in the Hills teamed up Wednesday to install the newest pollinator garden in Sunset Park.

Both groups gathered to plant a 1,400-square-foot garden with all-native plants recommended by the Land Conservancy of McHenry County, according to the news release.

Nearly a thousand native plants were planted at the garden, which is designed to support local pollinator species, such as monarch butterflies, bees and hummingbirds.

The National Wildlife Foundation estimates that the monarch population has decreased by nearly 90% over recent decades because of habitat loss, increased use of pesticides and climate change. One thing that can be done to help the monarchs and pollinators is to create areas that increase their natural habitat.