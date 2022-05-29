Marengo-Union Chamber of Commerce expands Hometown Heroes program

The Marengo-Union Chamber of Commerce is expanding its Hometown Heroes banner program beyond those who are serving and have served in the military.

The program has not reached its goal of a minimum of 10 banners to be displayed around downtown Marengo, so it is opening the program up to anyone who is a “Hometown Hero,” such as firefighters, paramedics, nurses, and others with ties to Marengo, according to a news release.

Submissions will be accepted until June 17. The cost is $250 per banner. Forms are available at www.marengo-union.com.

For more information call 815-568-6680.