3-year-old boy killed by school bus in Cary: police

A three-year-old child was killed Monday afternoon after being struck by a school bus in Cary, officials said.

The Cary Police Department and the Cary Fire Protection District were called about 3:30 p.m. to the area of Cherry Street and Hill Street in Cary, according to a Cary Police Department news release.

The child, a boy who was playing in the street, was pronounced dead at the scene, Deputy Chief Scott Naydenoff said Monday.

At the time, there was one student on the bus in addition to the driver, and neither were injured, according to the release.

Cary police are investigating the event and are being assisted by the Major Crash Assistance Team, according to the release.

No charges have been filed at this time, Naydenoff said.