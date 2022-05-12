Lake in the Hills Police issued 53 cellphone tickets over 71 extra patrol hours

The Lake in the Hills Police Department conducted extra patrols during April as part of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, working an extra 71 hours of patrols and performed 96 traffic stops.

During the month-long campaign, Lake in the Hills Police issued 53 cellphone tickets plus 15 for speeding, 11 for seat belt violations, three for driving without insurance, two for expired registration and two for failing to signal, according to a news release.

One arrest was made for driving while their license was revoked, according to the release. That driver was also cited for an cellphone violation.

The statewide distracted driving campaign was funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.