Woodstock School District 200 inks five-year contract with superintendent

Woodstock School District 200 will keep its superintendent for another five years after the school board unanimously approved a new contract, officials said.

The new contract with Superintendent Mike Moan runs through the 2026-27 school year, according to a news release Wednesday from the district.

His salary for the upcoming school year is set at $207,700. Under the contract approved Tuesday, He can expect a 3.1% raise in the first year of his new contract, followed by a 3% increase in each subsequent year.

Board President Carl Gilmore said in the release he was impressed with Moan’s guidance through the COVID-19 pandemic, adding Moan has exhibited “strong leadership” since coming onboard in 2014.

“During the last two years, Dr. Moan continuously proved his capability of keeping District 200 focused and running smoothly despite stress and upheaval,” Gilmore said in the statement.

Moan’s last contact extension came in 2018, which was also for five years.

Before coming to District 200, Moan spent 17 years at Huntley School District 158, serving in various roles, which culminated in him being chief academic officer.

A 1991 graduate from Woodstock High School, Moan lives in Woodstock with his wife and daughter, who will graduate this weekend from Woodstock, according to the release. He also has a son, who is an engineer living in Chicago.

“I am excited for the coming years,” Moan said in a statement. “District 200 offers outstanding opportunities for all of our students. We look forward to building on that success as we continue moving forward.”

District 200 has 12 schools with more than 6,100 total students. The district covers the areas of Woodstock, Bull Valley, Wonder Lake and Greenwood.