Fire in Huntley leaves home uninhabitable, causes no injuries

A fire Monday evening in Huntley left a two-story house uninhabitable but caused no injuries, officials said.

The Huntley Fire Protection District responded about 6:15 p.m. Monday to a house in the 11800 block of Cape Code Lane where smoke and fire were coming from both the front and rear, according to a news release. The fire caused about $500,000 worth of damages.

The homeowner and their dog were able to get out of the building before firefighters arrived, the Huntley Fire Protection District said in the release.

It took about 35 minutes to bring the fire under control, and another 45 minutes to make sure it was completely extinguished, according to the release. It was not known if the house had working smoke detectors.

A fire Monday, May 9, 2022, in the 11800 block of Cape Cod Lane in Huntley caused damage to a two-story home. (Alex Vucha for Shaw Local)

Windy conditions are suspected to have caused the fire to spread quickly, according to the release. Because of the risk for neighboring homes, the incident was upgraded and saw other fire departments respond with resources.

Those who helped either at the scene or covered Huntley’s stations while it responded to the fire included departments from Algonquin, Elgin, Crystal Lake, Fox River Grove, Pingree Grove, Carpentersville, South Elgin, Barrington Countryside, Hampshire, Woodstock and Marengo.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the Huntley Fire Protection District said.