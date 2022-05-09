McHenry County police reports - May 9, 2022

Information in police reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
Huntley
Theodore G. Tridimas, 45, of the 300 block of Oriole Trail, Cary, was charged Sunday, March 6, with retail theft and resisting a police officer. Tridimas was also arrested on a McHenry County warrant for failing to appear in court on prior charges.
Heon Windrass, 45, of the 11700 block of Pine Way, Huntley, was charged Tuesday, March 8, with two counts of domestic battery.
Shawn Egan, 43, of the 13000 block of Indiana Court, Huntley, was arrested Saturday, March 12, on a warrant for failing to appear in court.
Mitchell Kirksey, 35, of the 11000 block of Woodstock Street, Huntley, was arrested Monday, March 14, on a warrant for failing to appear in court.
Lake in the Hills
Daniel V. DeFrancisco, 36, of the 300 block of Council Trail, Lake in the Hills, was arrested Thursday, March 10, on a McHenry County warrant tied to charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery.
Marengo
Katelyn E. Welch, 29, of the zero to 100 block of Cour Masson, Palos Hills, was charged Monday, March 14, with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving the wrong way down a one-way street.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Ashlee A. Gosnell, 32, of the 11800 block of Lucas Road, Woodstock, was charged Tuesday, March 1, with possession of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine.
David M. Peters, 39, of the 5100 block of Willow Drive, Wonder Lake, was charged Tuesday, March 1, with eight counts of class 2 possession of child pornography and 11 counts of class 3 felony possession charges.
Juan R. Hurtado-Mendoza, 27, of the 5200 block of Lear Street, Wonder Lake, was charged Tuesday, March 1, with domestic battery and causing a child to be endangered.
Brianna R. Peter, 30, of the 21000 block of West Coral Road, Marengo, was charged Wednesday, March 2, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of domestic battery.
Ryan R. Strong, 41, of the 2800 block of West Lincoln Road, McHenry, was charged Thursday, March 3, with violating an order of protection.
James S. Panek, 30, of 2000 block of North Oak Drive, McHenry, was arrested Thursday, March 3, on a warrant tied to a charge of possessing less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.
Ryan G. James, 25, of the 3600 block of Smoke Tree Lane, Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, March 3, with drug-induced homicide and calculated criminal drug conspiracy.
James K. Britton, 48, of the 5000 block of South Laflin Street, Chicago, was arrested Thursday, March 3, on a warrant tied to a retail theft charge.
Cameron J. Ratcliff, 39, of the 1300 block of Seventh Street, Harvard, was charged Thursday, March 3, with possession and possession with intent to deliver between 100 and 400 grams of cocaine, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, and delivery of cocaine.
Joseph A. Dorman, 44, of 5000 block of South Ashland Avenue, Chicago, was arrested Friday, March 4, on a warrant tied to possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
Shelly L. Meehan, 53, of the 200 block of North Boulevard, McHenry, was charged Saturday, March 5, with aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting a police officer and domestic battery.
Kortiny N. Schweda, 31, of the 3600 block of Burton Trail, Crystal Lake, was charged Sunday, March 6, with two counts of domestic battery.
Frank Bjorn X. Held, 21, of the 7500 block of Foxfire Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Sunday, March 6, with domestic battery.
Matthew S. Zeis, 29, of the 500 block of Coventry Lane, Crystal Lake, was arrested Monday, March 7, on a warrant tied to a charge of aggravated driving under the influence with at least two prior violations.