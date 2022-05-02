Coventry Elementary students receive free sapling for Arbor Day

Through its partnership with Countryside Flower Shop and the Coventry parent-teacher association, each of Coventry Elementary School’s 570 students received a free tree sapling Friday in honor of Arbor Day.

In looking for ways to educate students about the importance of caring for the environment and to celebrate Arbor Day, Coventry came up with the idea to provide every student an opportunity to plant a tree, according to a news release.

Countryside Flower Shop provided a discount to the school for the saplings and the school’s PTA agreed to cover the cost.

Students were provided instructions for planting and trees can initially be planted in pots for families who don’t have a yard or outdoor space for planting.