Crystal Lake police arrest one for fake driver’s license, issue 12 tickets for using phone

The Crystal Lake Police Department issued 12 hands-free law violations and 12 other traffic citations during about 16 hours of extra traffic enforcement for the April distracted driving enforcement period, the agency said.

The 12 other tickets issued were for speeding, seat belt requirements and operation of uninsured motor vehicles, according to a news release. One driver was arrested for possession of a fictitious or altered driver’s license.

April was Distracted Driving Awareness Month, which sought to raise awareness of how unsafe using a phone not in hands-free mode while driving is.

The Crystal lake Police Department joined forces with state and local law enforcement and highway safety partners for this enforcement effort, according to the release. The campaign was paid for using federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.