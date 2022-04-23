National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events set in Algonquin, Huntley, Lake in the Hills

Unused or expired prescription medications can be safely disposed of during a variety of upcoming events tied to National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Northwestern Medicine will host eight drive-up collection sites, including at Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital. The drop-off site will be available 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30 at the hospital’s Medical Office Building 2, 10370 Haligus Road, Huntley. Visitors should use the driveway on north side of the building.

Sharps and liquids will not be accepted, and the drop-off site is for community members, not for commercial organizations.

The Lake in the Hills and Algonquin police departments are also participating with collection sites available 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30 in the lower lobby of the Lake in the Hills Police Department, 1115 Crystal Lake Road, and the lobby of the Algonquin Police Department, 2200 Harnish Drive.

The departments request all prescription labels be removed or blacked out with a marker. The service is free and anonymous.

Like Northwestern Medicine, the police departments will not accept liquids, syringes or other sharps. They will also not accept illegal drugs. Vaping devices and cartridges will be accepted, but batteries need to be removed prior to drop off.

“National Prescription Drug Take Back Day provides an opportunity for our community to join together to help reduce prescription drug abuse,” Erick Borkowski, director of pharmacy at Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, said in a statement. “By providing convenient locations to safely dispose of unused or expired medications, we can all do our part to reduce prescription drug misuse that plagues us both locally and across the country.”



