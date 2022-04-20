McHenry woman charged in fatal overdose has probation revoked, sentenced to five years

A 24-year-old former McHenry woman, initially sentenced to 30 months of probation for her role in the fatal overdose of a McHenry man, had her probation revoked Tuesday and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Casey L. Johann, who said in an affidavit that she was living in Wheeling with family at the time of her arrest in February, violated terms of the probation she was given Sept. 9, when she pleaded guilty to an amended charge of attempted drug-induced homicide, a Class 1 felony.

According to a petition filed by prosecutors seeking the revocation of her probation, Johann tested positive for opiates on Dec. 9 and Dec. 17 and for opiates and cocaine on Dec. 21, which violated the terms of her probation.

She also failed to receive substance abuse evaluation, according to the petition.

The original indictment filed on March 25, 2021, charged Johann with two counts of drug-induced homicide, Class X felonies, and two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, Class 2 felonies. Had she gone to trial and been convicted on the Class X felonies, she would have faced up to 30 years in prison.

Johann was accused of delivering on Oct. 24, 2020, a fatal dose of fentanyl to Tyler D. Martin, who was later found dead in his McHenry home, according to the indictment. An autopsy found that he died of a fentanyl overdose, court records show.

John M. Maly, of McHenry. (Photo provided by the McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

Also charged in Martin’s death was John M. Maly, 27, of McHenry. Maly is currently in custody at the McHenry County jail and due in court May 5, according to the jail log and court records.