Algonquin Hyundai dealership to expand for incoming electric vehicles

The Rosen Hyundai dealership is looking to expand its Algonquin location by about 50% in order to accommodate incoming electric vehicles, part of their Hyundai Ioniq line.

Plans originally were outlined at a village Committee of the Whole meeting late last year and will be submitted for a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting in May, Community Development Director Jason Shallcross said.

The new design includes a “bevy of upgrades,” Shallcross said, including an expanded showroom, expanded car wash and new electric vehicle charging stations.

The dealership, located at 771 S. Randall Road, also hopes to convert the adjacent former Napa Auto Parts building into 14 vehicle service bays, according to the dealership’s presentation to the village.

Building design details, like larger windows and a new awning, are meant to incorporate a more modern look overall, Shallcross said.

Renderings for the expanded showroom at the Rosen Hyundai dealership in Algonquin. The dealership is adding space to accommodate electric vehicles from Hyundai's Ioniq line. (Provided by the Village of Algonquin)

Overall, the dealership and maintenance facility would grow from about 14,000 square feet to 21,000, according to the site plan.

The city is looking to expand the number of electric vehicle charging stations available in town and a request from Tesla to install a dozen charging stations for vehicles at the Meijer parking lot currently is pending, Shallcross said.

One charging station is available in downtown Algonquin along Main Street, according to the website Chargepoint, and another six are available within a 5-mile radius of the village, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

“We know electric vehicles are coming,” Shallcross said. “And we are going to make sure the necessary infrastructure is provided for new development.”