McHenry County police reports for April 18, 2022

Information in police reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
Cary
Evan J. McKenzie, 32, of the 300 block of Inverness Drive, Cary, was charged Monday, Feb. 14, with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding.
Joshua D. Roman, 23, of the 800 block of Montana Drive, Cary, was charged Tuesday, Feb. 15, with violating an order of protection.
Keith D. Brown, 29, of the zero to 100 block of Duxbury Lane, Cary, was charged Wednesday, Feb. 16, with driving under the influence of alcohol and disobeying a traffic control device.
Crystal Lake
Ross Walter Zapchenk, of the zero to 100 block of Catherine Court, Crystal Lake, was charged Sunday, Jan. 30, with two counts of domestic battery.
Juan Pablo Duran-Altamirano, 39, of the 100 block of East James Way, Cary, was charged Sunday, Feb. 6, with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of open alcohol by driver, and improper lane use.
Thomas Elmer Reese, 69, of the 7600 block of Hillside Road, Crystal Lake, was charged Monday, Feb. 7, with driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of open alcohol by driver.
Eternity Elizabeth Novak, 20, of the 900 block of Sheffield Drive, Crystal Lake, was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 9, on a McHenry County warrant tied to a disorderly conduct charge.
John Michael Rueff, 45, of the 100 block of Uteg Street, Crystal Lake, was arrested Thursday, Feb. 10, on a Sangamon County warrant tied to a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Robert J. Kroman, 40, of the 900 block of West Steuben Road, McHenry, was charged Saturday, Feb. 12, with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two prior violations and not driving under the right side of the road.
Harvard
Demarco K. Cotton, 35, of the 100 block of Shawnee Lane, Harvard, was charged Tuesday, Feb. 8, with domestic battery.
Brian Cedano, 20, of the 1400 block of Northfield Court, Harvard, was arrested Thursday, Feb. 10, on three McHenry County warrants for failing to appear in court on previous charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended and leaving the scene of a crash.
Huntley
Scott A. Novak, 63, of the 10000 block of Courtland Lane, Huntley, was charged Wednesday, Feb. 9, with driving under the influence, failing to use turn signal appropriately and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Lake in the Hills
Heather L. Laskowski, 44, of the 300 block of Crystal Lake Road, Lake in the Hills, was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 16, on a McHenry County warrant tied to charges of criminal damage to property.
McHenry
David James Cooper, 35, of the 6800 block of Waterford Drive, McHenry, was arrested Monday, Jan. 31, on a McHenry County warrant tied to two counts of domestic battery and one count of interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.
Karley Smith, 46, of the 300 block of Bromley Street, McHenry, was charged Monday, Jan. 31, with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving on sidewalk.
Martin H. Smith, 29, of the 4400 block of Prairie Avenue, McHenry, was charged Wednesday, Feb. 2, with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol.