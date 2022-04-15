Raue workshop to bring brand-new musical to stage

A musical workshop for young performers will bring author Sheila Glazov’s book “Princess Shayna and the Invisible Gift” to the stage, the Raue Center School for the Arts said.

Inspired by Glazov’s best-selling children’s book, playwright and songwriter Billy Seger teamed up with New York City-based pianist and music director Evan Swanson to bring the book to life in a musical retelling, according to a news release.

Students in the Raue Center School for the Arts class will learn how a musical theatre piece is developed and have an active voice in the creative process when selected scenes are brought to the stage, the school said. The songs and scenes written for the show will be performed by the students and presented to an audience at a final showcase followed by a brief session with the audience, students, Seger, Swanson and Glazov.

The class will run from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays from May 3 through May 20 at the Raue Center in Crystal Lake. The final class will be held 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 20 followed by a publicly attended performance at 7 p.m.

For information or to enroll, go to www.rauecenter.org/rcsa-princess-shayna/.