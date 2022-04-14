McHenry County Fashion Show returns after two-year hiatus

After a two-year hiatus due to pandemic restrictions, Senior Services Associates’ fashion show returns with the theme “Spring Into Style” this April.

The show, which will take place 11 a.m. April 24 at the Crystal Lake Holiday Inn, will feature attire from The Black Orchid Boutique, Kohl’s, Lulu’s Wiggin Out, Maurice’s, Men’s Warehouse and Wear Did U Get That.

Models of all ages will don outfits along with Star 105.5′s Tina Bree, according to a news release.

Attendees will enjoy a three-course lunch and browse the silent auction tables featuring home decor, restaurant and golf certificates, chocolates and spa items. The auction items include two tickets to see Dean Lewis on May 27 at Park West in Chicago as well as golf foursomes, a Lake Geneva boat ride and Milwaukee Brewers tickets.

Early-bird tickets are $44 for adults, $41 for members and $15 for children. A table of 10 can be reserved for $410. Reservations are required.

For information on the fundraiser or to offer help with a donation, call 815-344-3555. To buy tickets, go to www.seniorservicesassoc.org.